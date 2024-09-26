Best Source of Cannabis Industry News

If you're in metro Phoenix and enjoy cannabis, then you've probably heard of DJ Benz. With 18 years of experience on the turntables, mixers, CDJs and DJ controllers, DJ Benz has been a fixture in the local scene, serving as the resident DJ at Mint Cannabis and spinning at Cookies and various cannabis parties for the past two years. He's known for playing all the green hits, from Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill to Afroman. (Fun fact: His favorite song is "Smoothies in 1991" by Larry June.) DJ Benz once even had the honor of spinning on set with the Luniz during their performance of the iconic "I Got 5 On It." Beyond his skills on the decks, Benz uses cannabis medicinally to support his demanding lifestyle. It helps him calm his nerves and provides relief from cubital tunnel syndrome in his arm — a crucial aid when he's spinning. After long nights of DJing, cannabis also helps him manage insomnia, allowing him to rest and recharge. DJ Benz isn't just a DJ — he's a cannabis culture icon in Phoenix.