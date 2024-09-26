Best Source of Cannabis Industry News

We remember the olden days when the only information we could get about marijuana was which one of our cousin's friends was holding. Fast-forward to today, and cannabis is a billion-dollar industry in Arizona, with a culture around it to match. Now, the best place to find out the latest weed news is Cannabis Cactus, a magazine and website devoted to our favorite plant. The Phoenix-based publication is packed full of helpful and interesting information, from reviews and recipes to industry news and even articles on the history of cannabis use. You can find the magazine on select free publication racks around town, or you can do what we do: Settle in with a joint and check out back issues online.