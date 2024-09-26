Concentrates span a multitude of versions, all shaped by the plethora of processes used between cultivation and combustion. Blast it, freeze it, squish it with some heat ... what option should you choose? Our standout selection for this year is Aeriz's Lucid Blue Live Resin Sugar. A fantastic form of the stickiest of ickies, testing 76.6% THC and 85.5% total cannabinoids, this live resin sugar delivers a fruity-pepper-flavored terpene profile, and its consistency, sitting between shaved ice and kinetic sand, makes dab tool usage an absolute breeze compared with the other soupy sauces and drippy oil varieties. Heavy hits, tasty terps and ease of use make this the go-to choice for waxy wanderings along the waysides of Dabtown.