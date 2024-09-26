Best Arizona Red Wine

Ten grape varieties. Six vineyards. Two counties. Le Blend is not just a clever name. It's an amalgam representing the harmony that arises in the hands of a talented winemaker willing to push the boundaries in an emerging Arizona wine industry while having fun with it. The actual blend changes every year. This vintage flaunts sangiovese, cabernet franc, mourvedre, petite sirah, graciano, aglianico, grenache, tannat, montepulciano and tempranillo sourced from vineyards in Cochise and Graham counties in southeastern Arizona. The list may seem overwhelming, but the combination of light and fruity grapes with meatier and hearty ones produces a very likable, straight-forward red that offers qualities red wine loyalists crave — hefty dark fruit characteristics with a nice mouthfeel — and none that tend to scare non-fans away from it, such as intimidating tannins or a finish that overstays its welcome on the palate. It's also super food-friendly. Le Blend originated 10 years ago, when winemaker Joe Bechard wanted to use grapes leftover after creating his other wines. It was intended to be a one-off. But it proved so popular that it's been part of this Clarkdale winery's regular lineup ever since, with the grapes intentionally sourced for this blend.