Best Asian Grocery Store

This massive grocery chain has everything you need, and plenty of items you didn't know you needed but will bring home with you anyway. Buy and try Hello Kitty sake, yellow dragon fruit, decorative chopsticks, Korean skincare, shrimp-flavored chips and oh-so-much more. You'll want to pick up fresh kimchi from the ready-to-eat food station in the back corner or check out the fish options at the extensive seafood section. Before or after your shopping trip, stop at the food court which boasts a number of restaurants cooking up fried pork belly, spicy noodle soups, fried chicken, bulgogi risotto and French-inspired desserts, just to name a few choices.