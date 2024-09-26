Best Brunch

Chef Dana Dumas started serving at her North Scottsdale brunch restaurant in 2022. And while many brunch spots have opened around the Valley since then, no one can touch her French toast. Along with egg and cinnamon, the bread gets a dunk in Grand Marnier, which caramelizes into a crackly crust when it hits the griddle. Served with rum pecan syrup, this is the best French toast in town. But Dumas doesn't stop at sweets. Try her buttery grits topped with giant shrimp or flavorful fried catfish. The menu is rounded out with eggs and bacon brunch staples along with cocktails and mimosas. On the weekends, DJs make the brunch experience into a party. Quieter weekday mornings are perfect for savoring the delights from the kitchen.