Best Canto-American Chinese Food

At the front entrance of George Yang's, a steady stream of customers and delivery drivers pick up bagged takeout orders. But this Chinese restaurant offers much more than delicious food to go. Beyond the host stand, a large, dimly lit restaurant unfolds. A glass-enclosed bar displays specialty bottles of wine and spirits. Large tables spin their feasts on lazy Susans, while couples enjoy cocktails on date night. The menu offers a wide selection of dishes ranging from familiar classics, such as Mongolian beef and orange chicken, to more unique house specialties. We love the Kung Pao 3 Seas, which includes shrimp, scallops and crackly, crispy fried fish in a spicy, rich sauce. The giant menu has something for everyone, whether you prefer to dine in or enjoy the flavors from your couch.