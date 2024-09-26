Best Eastern European Market

The name isn't a boast. There are times when it feels like A to Z literally has everything. Of course, it's impossible to squeeze all of Eastern Europe into a market in Surprise, no matter how well-stocked, but Lord knows they've tried. Though you'll find plenty of products from Ukraine, Lithuania, Czechia, Germany and other countries in the region, Polish food is the specialty here, and they have it in spades. The shelves are lined with endless bottles of pickles and sauerkraut, jams, juices, soups and more. In particular, there's an extensive selection of alcoholic beverages imported from Eastern European countries. The true knee-buckler, however, is the deli case, crammed with dozens of sausages, hams and forcemeats, and a dizzying selection of imported cheese. Even better, if you don't feel like cooking, the hot deli serves up a rotating selection of popular Polish dishes, packed to order and ready to eat at home.