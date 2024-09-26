Best Fish Shop

Chris Nelson has carved out a niche as the Valley's premier purveyor of top-notch specialty seafood. His small but stunning case, at both the Phoenix and Scottsdale locations, is always jam-packed with a wild variety of ocean critters, ranging from straightforward favorites such as cod and salmon to all kinds of seasonal specialties rarely seen around these parts. Live sea urchin? Razor clams? Fresh smelt and sardines? Watch the shop's Instagram feed and wait for your favorites to pop up. What's more, Nelson's features a great selection of meats, prepared foods and pantry items, including an array of premium tinned seafood. And kitchen specials such as clam chowder, a killer Wednesday lobster roll, weekly specials like the Thursday crudo and one of the best chilled seafood towers in town make this a great stop even if you prefer to let somebody else do the work.