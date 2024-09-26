Best Gelato

Replicate the vibe of your European summer memories at Cool Gelato Italiano. The tiny shop tucked away near Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is owned by Alberto Della Casa and Leticia de Lucia, who trained with a gelato master in Bologna, Italy, to bring dessert-loving Phoenicians the finest gelato in town. Cool Gelato Italiano serves a rotating selection of traditional and creative flavors, everything from raspberry and chocolate to tequila lime and banana caramel pecan. Many of the flavors are vegan and are clearly marked as such. Whatever you choose, you'll close your eyes in bliss as the cool creaminess and intense flavor hits your palate. The shop keeps somewhat limited hours, so check the website before you go, and prepare to be taken back to Italy by every spoonful.