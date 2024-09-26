Best Korean Barbecue

For those used to cooking their own dinner at Korean barbecue restaurants, Sizzle flips the script a bit. Here, the servers place slices of meat on the grill, flip when necessary, cut and serve, all right in the center of your table. For those a little unsure how long to sear each style of meat, the help is welcome. Pick individual cuts or one of the combos from the menu which include multiple varieties of either beef or pork plus a side of kimchi or soybean stew. All of the meals come with banchan, small plates of pickled veggies and toppings to enjoy with bites of meat. Sizzle offers an experience that is upscale yet fun, interactive yet intimate. The high-quality cuts of meat paired with noodle dishes and creative cocktails make the Old Town and Desert Ridge restaurants a standout for Korean barbecue in the Valley.