Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

"Middle Eastern" can be a clumsy catch-all term, but in the case of Golden Restaurant, it's not entirely inappropriate. The owner is Palestinian, and the menu is primarily Levantine, but the kitchen reaches its tasty tentacles into a number of Arab cuisines. The result is a busy — and large — menu filled with an awful lot of delicious food. Baked-to-order flatbreads are the focal point of this popular, inexpensive joint, whether topped with sizzling za'atar and sesame, fresh vegetables and pungent cheese or a myriad of seasoned sausages and meats. But the extensive menu is loaded with delicious dishes — thick, rich mezes loaded with olive oil, meaty wraps and kebabs deftly seasoned and grilled, and crisp, honeyed desserts. Start with a cup of gratis mint tea, grab a date on the way out the door during Ramadan, and whatever you choose in between will make for an excellent meal.