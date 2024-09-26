Best New Brewery

Catalyst Crafted Ales may be new to the Valley, but its brewer's fingerprints are all over the state. Will Walthereson worked at craft havens including Wren House Brewing Co. and The Shop Beer Co. before opening up his own spot, Ad Astra, in Prescott. Luckily for local drinkers, he's brought his talents back to the Valley, opening Catalyst Crafted Ales in Tempe. The sleek taproom is comfortable and shares space with S.A.L.T. (short for Sea and Land Tacos). There's also an expansive, dog-friendly patio out front. Walthereson makes beers that are big, bold and sometimes a bit irreverent. Catalyst Crafted Ales boasts a massive tap list that includes playful fruited sours, outstanding IPAs, such as the New England-style hazy Expects in Checks, and imperial brews of all stripes, including of the higher-ABV seltzers that drink like a cocktail. You'll also find well-made pilsners among the selections. No matter what your preference, Catalyst has something for every type of craft beer drinker.