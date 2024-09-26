Best North African Restaurant

Sometimes you need a reminder that one of the most delicious restaurants in town is right under your nose. Zhor Saad's restaurant slash market slash clothing shop has been around for more than a decade, but the combination of a quirky location and rarely seen cuisine mean that it's still fighting for respect after all these years. Saad's food deserves it. Her bastilla is a mind-bending sweet/savory ground chicken pie, loaded with cinnamon and ground nuts and wrapped in crisp pastry. Tagines like saffron-scented lamb and fish with tomato and olives are sultry and densely layered, while tender vegetables perch atop mounds of fluffy, steaming couscous. Saad's golden kunafa filled with sweetened cheese and paired with mint tea is an excellent reason to linger at the end of the meal. And don't be afraid to linger. Saad typically runs a one-woman show, and dinner arrives at her pace. Settle in and savor it.