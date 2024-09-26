Best One-Two Punch

The expansion of an out-of-town restaurant group can come with its fair share of questions. Will it fit the community? How can it hold up to the original? Is this place a chain? Walking into Uchi, an Austin, Texas, import from James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, those nagging questions are quickly answered. The space is airy and luxe with sandy wood and gold tones. There's a charged-up energy, but it's not overwhelmingly loud. And, that's also a good thing, because you'll want to take time to chat with your server — and they want you to. That's because the restaurant aims to create a sushi bar experience at every seat, so the staff works to curate the flow of your meal. While sushi is the main draw at Uchi, featuring splurgy options with fish flown in fresh from Japan's Toyosu Market or a 10-course omakase, the Old Town Scottsdale menu includes an expansive selection of hot and cold dishes, salads, tempura and inventive rolls. And, while this meal could be spendy, there are ways to be thriftier by popping in during happy hour or working with your server to curate an omakase that fits your budget.