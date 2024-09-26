Best One-Two Punch

We were already frequent visitors to the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa because of Tia Carmen, Chef Angelo Sosa's award-winning eatery serving exquisite Latin-inspired cuisine. That restaurant opened in 2022, then Sosa, not content to rest on his laurels, opened Kembara at the resort in late 2023. Now, we head to north Phoenix more frequently than ever. Kembara's menu inspired by Asian street food keeps us coming back for dishes like the Tuna Thai Jewel, a melange of tuna, jicama, kiwi and basil in a silky broth topped with edible flowers, and the chicken khao soi, a southeast Asian soup fragrant with curry and coconut. If we're not in the mood for any of that, Tia Carmen's tomato salad with corn, basil, pickled onions and serrano chile or ember-roasted purple yam with queso sauce and housemade mole never fails to hit the spot. Tia Carmen had already made JW Marriott Desert Ridge a hot dining destination; now, with Kembara, the resort is a must-visit for Phoenix foodies.