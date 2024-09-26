Best Place to Eat Before a Downtown Event

If you haven't been to Harumi Sushi in a while, it's time to go back. The restaurant has moved and upgraded its space to become one of the more swanky, stylish spots in downtown Phoenix. Light wood tones contrast with warm lighting and modern furniture, providing the perfect destination for an elevated lunch meeting or an intimate date night. Pair some shishito peppers or dumplings with craft cocktails and sake options, and then dig into some fresh and expertly crafted rolls. We love the sampler platter, which allows customers to enjoy three different types of rolls, each served as a half-order.