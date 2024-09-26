Best Sandos

Fatboy Sandos in Mesa has pioneered Japanese-style sandos in the Southwest. These Japanese sandwiches feature thick, slightly sweet and ultrasoft milk bread imported directly from Japan. The shop's bestseller, the Japanese Egg Salad Sando, offers a unique twist with a wasabi-like kick from Dijon, creaminess from amber eggs and the richness of Japanese mayo made with egg yolk. Alongside the egg salad, they serve pork katsu, shrimp ebi katsu and eggplant katsu sandos, all topped with katsu sauce, purple cabbage, Dijon and Japanese mayo. The Fruit & Cream Sando, filled with mandarin pieces, strawberries or kiwi, offers a sweet finish for dessert. Fatboy Sandos brings a slice of Japan to the heart of Mesa's Asian District.