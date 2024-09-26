Best Sushi

Fresh fish is the name of the game at Shimogamo, a sushi counter and upscale restaurant tucked into the corner of an unassuming Chandler strip mall. The family behind the restaurant moved to Arizona from Japan in 1994. Determined to share the true flavors of their homeland, they opened Shimogamo in 2003. Founders Sanae and Yoshio Otomo have since passed the torch to their daughter, Mika, and her husband, Tokyo-trained chef Daisuke Itagaki. The duo recently expanded the concept with a new location in Gilbert, but we're partial to the original, modern yet cozy sushi counter in Chandler. For the freshest catch, check the specials board to see what these talented sushi chefs are slicing up daily.