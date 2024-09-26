Best Climbing Gym

Bouldering is booming, and this facility is the best in town thanks to its proprietary system designed by and for climbers to provide the ultimate in problem-solving for all ages and abilities. The indoor gym includes 19,000 square feet of air-conditioned, rope- and harness-free curved climbing walls with padded floors. But there's more: Boost your climbing skills with 56 weekly yoga and fitness classes included with membership. Members also enjoy coworking spaces, free weights and cardio machines, among other amenities, and day passes are available (teachers, ask about the free and discounted visits). Other big selling points for parents are the kids' camps and "homeschool hangs." Though it's part of a chain, the Tempe Bouldering Project endears itself to the community with public events like pet adoptions and vendor fairs, and everyone is welcome to grab a drink at the Pair Cupworks coffee kiosk and enjoy the expansive dog-friendly courtyard complete with turf, seating and games.