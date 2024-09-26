Best Little Sports Team That Could

Maybe it was opening their own stadium. Or the return of dollar beer nights. Or a roster overhaul. Whatever the reason, Phoenix Rising FC rose to the occasion and brought home a championship trophy. And for that, they've earned a special spot in the hearts of sports fans across metro Phoenix. The championship run last year had its fits and starts — and near collapses. But the team that entered the playoffs in sixth place never gave up, winning the club's first title in a penalty kick shootout. The Rising lost their head coach and most players from the championship roster, leading to a tough season this year. (They've already fired the replacement coach.) But the game-day experience keeps the fans coming back, thanks to a busy schedule of theme nights, food trucks and fun.