Best Low-Key Date Night

What makes for a better date night than a Taylor Swift concert? Or Adele? Coldplay? But, you know, classed up. Look no further than Candlelight Concerts, held around the Valley at venues such as the Phoenix Zoo and Warehouse215. While hundreds of electric candles illuminate the stage, the Listeso String Quartet performs tributes to some of the biggest artists in the world. You can enter a lavender haze with the Swifties, roll in the deep with some Adele and gaze at a sky full of stars with some Coldplay. Upcoming shows are dedicated to emo hits and the cinematic scores of composer Hans Zimmer. Tickets range from $35 to $65, and shows last an hour. Wine and beer also are available.