Best Place to Mountain Bike

New mountain bikers of any age from toddlers to retirees can (and do) ride along this forgiving trail without fear. It gradually slopes 150 feet up a 1.2-mile path before it branches off to the National Trail and gets "technical" — meaning steep, rocky and spine-jangling. But it's not boring. You'll stay entertained with hills and valleys along the climb, and once you turn around at the bench, it's a free-wheeling "wheeee" the whole way back. The scenery is another draw. Once you're a few feet into the canyon, the city drops away and you're enveloped within a serene desert oasis surrounded by all sorts of Sonoran flora and fauna. Yes, this is a busy trail used by hikers, dog walkers and equestrians, but it's also wide, so as long as you stay alert and yield to them, you're fine (although a handlebar bell is recommended to announce yourself). And if you're interested in trying a mountain e-bike, which makes the sport accessible for most fitness levels, Bike Masters of Ahwatukee offers free loaners on Friday mornings from fall through spring.