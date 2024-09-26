 Best Place to See Classic Cars 2024 | Martin Auto Museum | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Best Place to See Classic Cars

Martin Auto Museum

Step inside the massive space that once was a Gemco and you'll quickly become overwhelmed with the sight of nearly 180 cars that stretch from some of the first autos ever made to the most recent muscle cars that will rev the engines of any gearhead. It's a mix of nostalgia with a taste of Arizona history that will entertain you for hours. There's the 1917 Douglas Dump Truck made in Nebraska and shipped to the Arizona Onyx Quarries in Mayes. Is luxury more your style? The museum's got you covered from the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, the last year of that model, all the way back to a row of early-20th-century vehicles. The oldest car in the building? A 1909 REO Five Passenger Touring car. There's also a game room for the kids and a circa-1950s mini carousel that's operational. It sits next to a new addition: a Chevrolet Popcorn Truck from 1929. A small library includes issues of Hot Rod magazine dating to the late '50s. Owner Mel Martin has classic cars stashed all over the Valley, so what's on display in the museum gets refreshed, making the space perfect for return visits.

Best Drift Car Show

Slangin' Smoke

The Slangin' Smoke event, hosted by Modded Kulture at Firebird Motorsports Park, is the Valley's premier drift car experience — a must-see for car enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. Drifting is at the heart of this multifaceted show, where skilled drivers of rear-wheel-drive vehicles slide around corners at high speeds, burning rubber as they maneuver through clouds of smoke. The event brings the legendary Bihoku Track to life, re-creating the famous Japanese mountain course known for its thrilling curves and iconic drifts. One of the event's highlights is the Swing King Competition, where drivers compete to showcase the most controlled and stylish drifts. For those who crave more adrenaline, the Donut Pit offers a spectacle as participants spin their cars in tight circles, filling the Metro Phoenix air with tire smoke. Additionally, the event features the Two-Step Competition, where high-revving engines roar, and the Car Limbo, where low-riding cars attempt to squeeze under the limbo bar. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the scene, Slangin' Smoke promises nonstop, furiously fast excitement.

Best Lowrider Show

Guadalupe Car Show

This free annual lowrider car show is uniquely set around the hacienda-style El Mercado de Guadalupe each April. Here, several blocks of Guadalupe streets are closed off, and the charm is drawn from a combination of elements appealing to various interests. The show features an impressive array of lowrider cars and oldies, attracting top car builders across Arizona and beyond. Vehicles of all eras participate, showcasing custom candy and pearl paint jobs, chrome details, tuck-and-roll interiors, air suspension setups and hydraulic pumps. Live music, local food and family-friendly activities add to the appeal, fostering a sense of camaraderie and reunions among metro Phoenicians and out-of-state cruisers. This emphasis on community engagement sets the Guadalupe Car Show apart from others in the state. And just when you think the show is over, hundreds of vehicles cruise down the town's main drag. At the same time, spectators line the sidewalks and parking lots to photograph and video the show vehicles for the whole world to see on social media.

