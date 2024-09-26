Best Rage Room

What ticks us off these days? Honestly, what doesn't? From politics to Arizona summers to that one mosquito that camps out in our bedroom and keeps biting us in the night, there are plenty of aggravating factors in this modern existence. It just makes us want to break things. But we're not about to smash our own possessions or catch a destruction of property charge, so when we need to rage, we head to Breakthrough Smash Room. After you sign the waiver and put on your safety gear, you'll get a crate of things to smash, which you can do by throwing them or hitting them with other objects. There's also a splatter room if the only thing you want to throw is paint. Either way, a visit to Breakthrough leaves us tired, exhilarated and ready to face the world again.