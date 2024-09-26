Best Staycation Spot

The Valley resort scene is an embarrassment of riches. But among so many wonderful spots to get away from daily life and take a staycation, the Arizona Biltmore continues to stand out as our favorite. The resort, which will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2029, is a thrilling blend of old and new. The stunningly beautiful central building continues to be one of the most elegant spaces in the city. A major refresh completed in 2023 included original dining concepts, upgrades to rooms and the new Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden. A weekend at the Biltmore can include drinks at the sleek Wright Bar, a cabana at one of the resort's seven pools or perhaps a round of golf. The Biltmore's frequent staycation specials help knock a few dollars off the bill, but truly, we're OK spending a bit to enjoy ourselves in such beautiful surroundings.