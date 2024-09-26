Place to Learn How to Putt

Aspiring golfers of all ages can learn valuable basics here in a relaxed, non-intimidating, indoor atmosphere. This isn't a putt-putt party: The 18 smooth, well-constructed holes offer a range of easy to difficult, and a laser dot changes the tee-off spot each time so you can play repeatedly. Pros are on hand to help with form and strokes, too. Best of all, it features the jovial Bar19 boasting friendly servers, above-average bar food and decent pours — but don't go overboard if you want to stay on your game (trust us). Happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday includes $2 off draft beer, glasses of wine and well drinks, along with specials on sliders, tacos and wings. If you get the swing of it and want a more social outing, Putting World hosts Glow in the Dark "putt parties" on certain nights and welcomes group events.