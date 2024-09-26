Best Adult Shop

Hey, we're all adults here, and sometimes adults need ... stuff. A visit to Groove will get you what you need for that bachelorette party, Valentine's Day, your next shift at the club or any time you're feeling romantic. The local chain prides itself on its cool decor that's different at each location, its great selection and its customer service, which is friendly, helpful and nonjudgmental without being overbearing. And Groove's rewards program benefits, ahem, frequent customers. Next time you're in the market for something sexy, don't be shy. Lingerie, toys, condoms, dancewear, books, lotions, bachelorette party supplies — it's all at Groove's four Valley locations and on its website.