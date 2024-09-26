Best Adult Shop

Allow us to clear the air. Yes, HQ Vape & Smoke is the same Headquarters your parents hit up for bongs and black light posters in the '90s, back when employees referred to paraphernalia as "tobacco accessories" (wink, wink). These days, this 35-year-old Tempe institution might operate in a different location with a (slightly) updated name, but it's still the best shop for local smokers and tokers. Don't believe us? Roll on through HQ and peruse its dizzying selection of practically everything you'd need to light up or vape up. Need a nice piece of glass? HQ has walls and cases filled with bongs, Zongs, steamrollers and spoons. More into vaping? Its stock of e-juice, nic salt and disposables is extensive enough to make your head spin more than any nicotine buzz. You'll also find grinders, scales, rolling trays, hookah supplies and herbal tobacco blends. Basically, if you're into legal mind-altering substances that can be inhaled, HQ has the hookup. If you can't make up your mind, its kind staff is there to help or make a recommendation. Just don't ask if you can use the 9-foot bong — it's only for special occasions like 4/20.