Best Antiques Mall

Be prepared to carve out a huge chunk of your day if you want to make it through even a fraction of one of Brass Armadillo's two Valley locations. Brass Armadillo is massive. Here, you can stumble upon an antique armoire, a Littlest Pet Shop collection, rare Pokemon cards, film cameras, CDs and artwork before you've even seen a quarter of the store. Antiques are organized into individual booths by seller, so each shop has an aura of its own, and collectibles are stored behind glass in the same manner. If you're looking to decorate your space with Arizona-themed antiques, this should be your first (and might be your only) stop.