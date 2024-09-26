Best Bookstore

Don't give your money to Amazon. Jeff Bezos has enough of it. If you want to buy a book, go to Changing Hands. A Valley fixture since 1974 — and at its second location in Phoenix since 2014 — Changing Hands is exactly what a bookshop should be. The shelves are packed with titles, and if you can't find something, a friendly staff member is ready to help you. And Changing Hands is so much more than just books. There's no better place to grab stocking stuffers — lotions, ornaments, cooking supplies, funny knick-knacks and more abound. With the First Draft Book Bar located inside the Phoenix store, it's also a great place to crack open a paperback and grab a drink. Changing Hands also hosts everything from writers' workshops to author readings to poetry nights. And instead of your money lining Bezos' pockets, portions of every sale benefit public radio, charities and local schools.