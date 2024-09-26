Best Indigenous-Made Goods

We're what you might consider casual LEGO fans. We loved them growing up and have been known to build a set or two as adults. We also know LEGO fanatics who drop hundreds of dollars on new releases and scour the internet for hard-to-find pieces. But no matter what your level of dedication to LEGO is, you'll find what you need at Arizona Brick Co. This family-owned and -operated store has been open for less than a year but has already become a must-visit destination for LEGO fans of all ages. There are new and used sets at a variety of price points, a case full of mini figures and huge trays of loose pieces that allow customers to replace a missing brick or pick up what they need for an original creation.