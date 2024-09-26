Best Indigenous-Made Goods

Buying art from small, local artists keeps money and creative control in the hands of skilled craftspeople instead of corporations. Nowhere is that more important than in Indigenous art, especially in the American Southwest, where ancient cultures have lived in communion with the earth for tens of thousands of years. Native Art Market was founded in 2018 by Heather Tracy (who has Navajo roots) as a space for local artists to showcase and sell their work. Its vending project is a nonprofit and all participants must be of Native American descent. At the store's indoor market, more than 400 small businesses sell remarkable, hand-crafted goods. For quality and quantity, Native Art Market is the real deal. It also holds a seasonal outdoor market in North Scottsdale.