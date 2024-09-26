Best Place for Horror Buffs

Thanks to horror genre's ever-growing popularity, spooky retailers have popped up across the Valley's desert hellscape in recent years like zombies in a George Romero flick. Terror Trader in Chandler, though, has cornered the macabre market locally and slays its competition by offering more than just horror collectibles for sale. Owners Jason and Gina Swarr have packed parts of their self-described "marketplace for the bizarre" with genuine thrills and chills, including a museumlike room filled with human skulls and creepy artifacts or an area where life-size doppelgangers of slasher film villains lurk. The black heart of Terror Trader, which operates similar to an antique mall, is the various cases, shelves and nooks — some shaped like coffins — stocked with horror-inspired artwork, jewelry, apparel and memorabilia from local vendors and creatives. Horrific highlights include a re-created '80s video store selling scary movies on VHS, ceramic versions of human organs by AdVANCEd creations and Avid Artifice's bloody metal and glass crucifixes inspired by "The Exorcist." Looking for a good scare or shopping for the ghoul who has everything? Head for Terror Trader.