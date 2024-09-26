 Best Place for Horror Buffs 2024 | Terror Trader | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Best Place for Horror Buffs

Terror Trader

Thanks to horror genre's ever-growing popularity, spooky retailers have popped up across the Valley's desert hellscape in recent years like zombies in a George Romero flick. Terror Trader in Chandler, though, has cornered the macabre market locally and slays its competition by offering more than just horror collectibles for sale. Owners Jason and Gina Swarr have packed parts of their self-described "marketplace for the bizarre" with genuine thrills and chills, including a museumlike room filled with human skulls and creepy artifacts or an area where life-size doppelgangers of slasher film villains lurk. The black heart of Terror Trader, which operates similar to an antique mall, is the various cases, shelves and nooks — some shaped like coffins — stocked with horror-inspired artwork, jewelry, apparel and memorabilia from local vendors and creatives. Horrific highlights include a re-created '80s video store selling scary movies on VHS, ceramic versions of human organs by AdVANCEd creations and Avid Artifice's bloody metal and glass crucifixes inspired by "The Exorcist." Looking for a good scare or shopping for the ghoul who has everything? Head for Terror Trader.

Best Hip-Hop Shop

Trill

Why does Trill keep earning honors as the top hip-hop shop in the Valley? Easy. The store effortlessly reps every aspect of hip-hop culture — from MCing and DJing to graffiti art and breakdancing — and does so with style. Just ask any of the writers, dancers, turntablists and rappers who hit up Trill on the regular, including the legendary Ice-T. In 2021, the hip-hop star and part-time Valley resident gave props to the shop for everything it offers, from its spray paint and streetwear selection to its collection of paintings paying tribute to dearly departed rap icons adorning the rafters. "I respect the fact they're trying to respect the culture," he said. Trill's repping of hip-hop doesn't end there. In one corner, boxes of funk, soul and old-school 45s are next to shelves of vintage rap cassettes. Elsewhere, there are back issues of magazines such as 4080 and XXL, kicks from Converse and Vans, glass cases filled with hip-hop toys and memorabilia, a wall of boomboxes and a dance floor and stage where local breakers and MCs can perform. "You've got everything that is hip-hop under one roof, and it's absolutely amazing," Ice-T said in 2021. Word.

Best Skate Shop

Cowtown Skateboards

Here's how much of a pillar Cowtown is in the Phoenix skate scene: There are folks who shopped there since its 1997 opening who are now taking their own kids for the same Vans kicks and Alien Workshop boards. And, yes, things have changed for Cowtown since then; they're now a local chain thanks to new locations in Glendale, Tempe and Goodyear. They're also more community-minded, and since 2017 have run the Cowtown S.K.A.T.E. nonprofit to help the youth and build communities via skating. But some things will never change, and Cowtown has always been about skaters and cultural diehards helping and supporting their brethren. It's not just about having the right equipment and apparel; it's knowing that the people on the other side of the counter are just as passionate and committed to skating and the lifestyle that surrounds it. Cowtown is the epicenter for all things skating and skating-related in the Valley, and it perpetuates a culture whose values and ideals are in line with the best parts of our desert home (individuality, community, etc.) Whether you can pop shove it, or your knees simply wouldn't let you anymore, Cowtown will always be home.

Best Store for Wrestling Fans

The Wrestling Guy Store PHX

Professional wrestling is popular again? As WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle might say, it's true. After being dismissed for decades as, at best, a niche interest or, at worst, the hallmark of lowbrow culture, wrestling has been attracting more people than ever in recent years. Millions tune into shows such as "WWE SmackDown!" each week or pack sold-out arenas around the world — including Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale back in March. So it's not surprising that a dedicated retail spot for wrestling fandom has popped up in the Valley. The Wrestling Guy Store PHX is a five-star experience for marks and smarks alike. Other local geek emporiums may stock wrestling merch, but they're jobbers compared with the championship-caliber selection of collectibles and memorabilia from WWE, AEW and other promotions available here, from T-shirts and title belts to posters and trading cards, even Funko Pop! dolls and bobbleheads. They've also got rarities such as commemorative folding chairs (natch) from previous pay-per-views in Phoenix and legions of figures filling multiple walls. If you'd like to meet a wrestler instead of owning a plastic version, the store frequently has hosted appearances by legends such as The Godfather and Rikishi. The Wrestling Guy Store PHX, we acknowledge you.

Best Comic Book Shop

Ash Avenue Comics

You don't have to be one of Arizona's biggest comic book nerds to find something fun here, although you'll be in comic book heaven if you are one. Opened in 2003, owner Drew Sullivan's small shop is packed to its Abe Sapien gills with single issues, ongoing series and trade paperbacks. There are all the major titles from Marvel, DC and other big publishers, allowing you to scratch any superhero or "Star Wars" itch you might have. There are also shelves full of small-press collections and graphic novels as well as young adult and manga sections. Start your kid on a collection of Disney comics — such as "Darkwing Duck," "TaleSpin" or "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" — while treating yourself to a classic like Alan Moore's "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen." If you're super into comics, Ash Avenue's staff has the encyclopedic knowledge to match yours. If you're just dabbling, they can point you in the right direction. And if you just want something offbeat, look no further. On a recent visit, titles like "Sir Charles Barkley and the Referee Murders" and "Winnie the Pooh: Demon Hunter" — ol' Pooh Bear's in the public domain, baby! — were on display.

Best Game Store

Funkatronic Rex

Funkatronic Rex stands out among the many local gaming stores, and not just because of its unique name (which is a nod to owner Mike Laza's lengthy career as a recording engineer). It offers everything you'd want in an LGS — an attentive and knowledgeable staff, a packed event calendar and a quality selection of popular and locally produced tabletop, card, miniature and role-playing games — plus hipper vibes than other shops. Operated by gamers for gamers, Funkatronic Rex was featured on "Critter Hug," the talk show spin-off of the popular YouTube gaming program "Critical Role." Laza and his staff also host a monthly segment in which they geek out over gaming, get goofy and swap stories. It's the same sort of laid-back atmosphere as an afternoon at the store. If you'd like to share in the fun, Funkatronic Rex is open seven days a week and doesn't charge to use its gaming space. Feel free to roll on through.

Best Video Game Store

The Gaming Zone

The Gaming Zone reigns over other local video game stores like King Koopa, thanks to its helpful and friendly staff, competitive prices and massive selection of new and retro titles, systems and accessories. And its kingdom is also expanding. In June, The Gaming Zone opened a location in Glendale near Peoria and 43rd avenues that's just as much of a gamer's haven as its Tempe and Gilbert stores. More than just a spot to buy, sell and trade games and gear from every system ever made (as well as specialty items like repair supplies, artwork and repro cartridges), the chain's locations also celebrate the love of video gaming. Each offers a lively, colorful atmosphere where chiptunes and game soundtracks play over the sound system and in-store lounges are equipped with consoles and vintage arcade games, including coin-op rarities like "Demon Front" and "Fist of the North Star." There are also weekly "Super Smash Bros." tournaments and playable systems at certain locations. Sure, you could hit up other Valley retailers to ditch your Switch, but none are as welcoming and fun as The Gaming Zone.

Best Massive Bouquets

La Ocasion Flower Shop

You might have seen them on Instagram: those massive flower arrangements that tend to dwarf whoever's holding the stems. La Ocasion Flower Shop is renowned for its elegantly wrapped, impressive 100-count long-stem rose bouquets. The McDowell Road store stands out among its three Valley locations with two expansive climate-controlled rooms showcasing various bouquets. Some of these stunning arrangements feature different colored roses, while others are creatively mixed with gold-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates. The shop also offers a unique experience with a pool table and a grand piano, perfect for snapping photos with your beautiful bouquet. In addition to the eye-popping oversized bouquets, La Ocasion is a full-service florist that does arrangements for all occasions and all budgets.

Best Place to Get Coffee and Flowers

Stemistry

Coffee and flowers? Eighteen-year-old entrepreneur Dylan Capshaw knew this combo would be successful. Stemistry is a cool way to buy flowers and enjoy your coffee at the same time. Stemistry has a build-your-own bouquet wall that allows patrons to grab blooms of their choice to build a large or small bouquet. If you're interested in assembling a bunch of friends for a more intimate event, Stemistry offers private classes. They source everything locally and along with coffee they offer breakfast and lunch. With its focus on blending two beloved pastimes — coffee and flowers — Stemistry offers an original take on cafe culture, providing a space that's both inspiring and vibrant. It's a destination that invites you to sip, create and unwind all at once.

Best Plant Nursery

Berridge Nurseries

Meandering around the acres of Berridge Nurseries is a plant lover's dream, a way to spend hours on end contemplating what to put in that special spot in your outdoor space, asking the helpful staff about the best options for something hardy enough to survive the brutal summer heat or peeking inside the greenhouse for the latest indoor options. You're sure to find what you want at this family-owned business that's called Phoenix home since 1938. Visit often enough and learn this little secret: "Tis the season" takes on new meaning at this nursery. In early October, a wing of the garden shop is transformed into a holiday wonderland full of themed trees, wreaths, ornaments and all the finishing touches you need to go delightfully overboard. You'll get lost in the maze of holiday touches for your home — and be glad you did.

