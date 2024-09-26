Best Place to Shop for Gifts

Not many shops offer gifts perfect for everyone in your life. But Frances has a carefully curated selection of menswear, toys and clothes for kids, cocktail kits and decorations for the home and jewelry and accessories your mom or sister will cherish. The store also offers gift wrapping and sells greeting cards, so you can complete your gift all at once. Tucked into a shopping center off Camelback Road and Central Avenue, this gem is a true one-stop shop. Also among the wide selection of gifts are Arizona-themed items, so you can share a little local love while shopping local at the same time.