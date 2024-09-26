Best Shop for Arizona Merch

Looking to find a unique, local gift for an out-of-town friend? Or maybe you want to show off a little Arizona pride? The Merchantile's two Valley locations have you covered. The large stores are each filled with individual sections that display the offerings from different local vendors. One booth sells T-shirts with designs featuring disco-dancing armadillos, howling wolves and smiling saguaros. In another booth, you might find handmade cactus earrings or soaps and candles that smell like monsoon rain. The best part about shopping here — aside from all the adorable options — is that you're supporting local businesses. The items frequently celebrate Arizona, and shopping at the Merchantile helps Arizona makers. That's what we call a win-win.