Best Store Full of Surprises

What you'll find at Hawk Salvage is anyone's guess. The Grand Avenue shop housed in an automotive garage from the 1940s has been classified as "industrial vintage," but truthfully, it's so much more. Scattered artfully around the retail space may be weird old dolls, model airplanes, vintage photos and posters, art, books and countless other things. Store owner, namesake and retired Phoenix Fire captain Greg Hawk loves to go searching for old things, and the store reflects his passions. Hawk Salvage keeps short hours — it's only open Thursday through Saturday — so we make it a point to visit on First or Third Fridays when we're already down on Grand Avenue for the artwalk.