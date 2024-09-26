Best Used Bookstore

Of all the trends to hit the consumer sector in recent years, fair trade seems to be among the more overtly promising. It's a chance for the average shopper to think ethically and sustainably to support better business practices. And as far as shops championing this very approach in the Valley, you can't do much better than Redemption Market. Be it home goods, jewelry, clothing or handbags, Redemption uses every purchase to support a meaningful cause while ensuring that the creator of each item is paid in full. And that comes as they continually support socially and environmentally sustainable sourcing practices, further promoting both transparency and alignment as essential parts of the shopping experience. Add in a local emphasis on independent artists/creators, and some decidedly approachable pricing, and Redemption's efforts are all about creating an atmosphere where seller and shopper are equal and interested in long-term business over quick exchanges. This whole fair trade thing may be a trend elsewhere, but it feels like the heart and soul of what makes Redemption such a worthy member of the Valley's bustling small business scene.