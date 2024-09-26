Best Used Bookstore

Truly, we want to support the publishing industry. It's just that new books cost an arm and a leg these days. Fortunately, there's Bookmans Entertainment Exchange. A local staple for decades, Bookmans' two Valley locations have an enormous selection of used books across all genres. As original list prices creep up, so have Bookmans' books, but you can still get most titles for about half of what you'd pay at Barnes & Noble. And Bookmans goes way beyond the printed page; both locations sell musical instruments, DVDs, video games, vinyl records, craft supplies, collectibles and other cool stuff. You can even take your unwanted items and get cash or trade for them. The store's cozy, welcoming atmosphere makes it easy to spend an afternoon browsing, after which we often leave with an armful of new-to-us reading material.