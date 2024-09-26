Place for Vintage Pop Culture

Were the '70s,'80s and '90s really a better era, or do Gen Xers and millennials just miss the time when they didn't have mortgages and the earth wasn't heating up at an alarming rate? It's hard to say. But when we're longing for the simple pleasures of the past, we stop in at 3G Vintage. Located in Desert Sun Plaza in the Grand Avenue arts district, 3G Vintage hits us right in the nostalgia bone every time we visit. The shop is small but absolutely packed with merch, from baskets of mid-'90s cassette singles and back issues of Rolling Stone magazine to old VHS tapes and troll dolls. New stuff comes into 3G Vintage all the time, so we check the place out often to reminisce about the good old days.