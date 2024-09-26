 Best Breakfast Burrito 2024 | El Norteño | La Vida | Phoenix
Best Breakfast Burrito

El Norteño

Chris Malloy

Though the exterior of this Phoenix staple has been given a fresh paint job, don't get it twisted: This is frill-free Mexican food at its best. In the Valley since 1981, El Norteño elbows out stiff competition to claim the best breakfast burrito in town. El Norteño's burros are so big and hearty, they don't need the -ito suffix. If you're a milquetoast gringo, there's no shortage of breakfast-staple options to fit your tastes — bacon and egg, ham and egg or egg and cheese. If you prefer more heat, try a chorizo or machaca burro. Grab some red sauce and add potatoes for just $1.25 more, then gorge on that tortilla-wrapped feast at home, in your car or sitting in El Norteño's small enclosed patio. For $10 or less (cash only, though there's an ATM on site), there's no better way to fill your belly in the morning.

Best Barbacoa

La Mejor Comida Mexicana

Lauren Cusimano

How good is the barbacoa at La Mejor? So good that if you come for lunch at noon, it might already be gone. If that happens, it's not a tragedy. La Mejor slings a brash pozole verde, along with quesadillas as long as your arm and huaraches big enough to shoe a sasquatch. But you'll want to return for the barbacoa, which is the star of the show. Hunks of lamb, seasoned, roasted and steamed in banana leaves, are served either silky soft or tatemada-style — griddled to a sizzling crisp on the flat top. The barbacoa arrives with a simple plate of onion, cilantro and lime, along with thick, fresh tortillas to accompany. But the optional consommé isn't as optional as you might think. Few things hit like a hunk of that lush, succulent lamb, dipped into a bold broth and eaten with a thick tortilla and a splash of fresh salsa.

Best Carne Asada

Ta'Carbon Mexican Grill

Katie Johnson

The three Ta'Carbon restaurants, founded by two natives of Sonora, Mexico, specialize in authentic carne asada cooked with mesquite charcoal and salt, just like in their hometowns. Unlike the typical flank, flap or skirt steak used for carne asada, Ta'Carbon uses Certified Angus Beef, specifically the Prime brand, known for its high quality. The restaurants feature Santa Maria barbecue pits with a unique wheel mechanism that allows the grill to be lowered close to the mesquite charcoal, infusing the meat with a rich, smoky flavor. Tacos and burritos are affordable, and both are packed with tender, flavorful carne asada. Ta'Carbon also offers a complimentary, unlimited salsa bar with three varieties of red salsa, a green salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, chiles toreados and an assortment of fresh toppings, including carrots, limes, cucumbers, red onions and radishes.

Best Carne Asada Fries

Taco Viva

A new taco shop on Indian School Road is slinging excellent carne asada fries. Taco Viva opened in June and specializes in tortillas topped with meats in many different varieties served con todo, which means the tacos, vampiros, mulas, quesadillas and more come with guacamole, salsa, cilantro and onions. The loaded tortillas are delicious in their many forms, but don't miss out on the carne asada fries. This hearty dish trades corn or flour for hot, cripsy potatoes loaded with tender cubes of carne asada with just the right amount of char. Queso, onion, cilantro, guacamole, crema and seriously spicy salsa join the mix for a flavor-packed messy mouthful that'll leave you coming back for more.

Best Al Pastor

Taqueria El Trompo

The star attraction of Taqueria El Trompo in west Phoenix stands proudly behind the counter. Juicy, glistening al pastor (seasoned and marinated pork), resting on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo, waits to be sliced and served in quesadillas, tacos or burritos. The meat is savory and tender, with a hint of sweetness. The counter-service restaurant can get busy, but the service is friendly and fast, and you'll soon find yourself face to face with a heaping plate of food at a quite reasonable price. There also are plenty of other options on Taqueria El Trompo's menu if al pastor isn't you or your dining companion's style, from a selection of tortas and proteins such as shrimp and chicken to more adventurous options like nopales (cactus pads) and lengua (beef tongue).

Best Carnitas

Los Compadres Carniceria

Los Compadres Carniceria in Avondale is a go-to destination for carnitas, offering both cooked and raw options. Located in an orange-colored building, the shop is known for its friendly service, with a butcher greeting customers at the deli display cases near the entrance. The carnitas at Los Compadres are made from pork meat simmered or braised in lard and come in two variations. The first is maciza, a leaner option made from the shoulder, loin and leg cuts, which is the more popular choice commonly served in Mexican restaurants. The second option is mixed carnitas, a richer and more gelatinous version that includes pork skin, buche (pork stomach) and maciza meat, offering a unique flavor and texture. For those who prefer to grill or cook at home, the west-side spot also sells raw pork meat by the pound in its carniceria section.

Best Tortas

Tortas el Rey

Erica O'Neil
The Torta El Rey from Torta El Rey

Everybody knows Los Reyes de la Torta. But with all due respect to the popular (and excellent) darling of the Phoenix torta scene, we pledge our allegiance to another king. Tortas el Rey might not have Guy Fieri's signed poster on the wall, but this place slings some mean tortas. You'll find the usual suspects, including a thin, crispy milanesa; a perky al pastor; and a Hawaiana filled with pork shoulder and pineapple. The El Rey is the obligatory overstuffed festival of six meats, while the excellent Ranchera Especial is a creamy, chipotle-sauced number built on carne asada with griddled onions and peppers. But what sets Tortas el Rey apart from the crowd is its cooks' aggressive, skillful use of the griddle, turning every sandwich into a sizzling hot marriage of toasted bread, seared meats and blistered, charred vegetables. It's all in the technique.

Best Birria

Hola Cabrito

Jackie Mercandetti Photo

As the quesabirria fever dream crests and subsides, freshly minted acolytes in the cult of birria are slowly waking up to discover the place that's been the GOAT all along ... literally. Hola Cabrito now offers beef quesabirria to keep up with the Instagram craze, and you could order it if you like, but you'd be making a huge mistake. The specialty here is old-school birria — fresh, whole goat rubbed with a chile- and herb-infused adobo, roasted and steamed until tender and served alongside a bold and flavorful consommé with tortillas and all the trimmings. Choose a fatty or leaner cut (you might even be able to specify your favorite part if you ask nicely), go for stewed and supple or seared to a sizzled crisp on the flat top, and let them know whether or not you'd like chickpeas in your soup. But however you take it, birria at Hola Cabrito isn't about the cheese and the grease. It's about the natural flavor of the meat, coaxed out, amplified and intensified with pitch-perfect seasoning and technique.

Best Chimichangas

Rosita's Place

Sarah Whitmire

Sometimes, you just need to eat a deep-fried burrito the size of a brick. The chimichangas at Rosita's Place are perfect for the self-indulgent or the very hungry, a giant meal that satisfies the body and the soul. Your options include green or red chile, chicken and machaca, and there's really no wrong move here. What you'll get is an impressively large burrito with a perfectly crispy and flaky exterior, topped with guacamole, sour cream and cheese. It's a feast that can stretch to two meals or even three if you add sides of rice and beans for a modest upcharge. On the rare days that we're not in the mood for a chimi, we still stop at Rosita's to enjoy the rest of their extensive menu, which runs the gamut from breakfast to dessert.

Best Sonoran Hot Dog

Emilio's Tacos & Hotdogs

Tirion Boan

From the outside, Emilio's looks like a party. This little eatery is painted bubblegum pink with sky blue trim and a yellow roof. At night, colorful lights dance in the windows, letting customers know that the fun continues inside. Take a spin through the drive-thru or pull up a seat in the tiny dining room to enjoy a menu of food and drinks as colorful as the space. Start with a bright pink strawberry horchata and then dig into a decked-out Sonoran hot dog. These souped-up sausages put ballpark dogs to shame. The bun is fluffy, the hot dog gets wrapped in bacon, and the whole thing is topped with beans, tomatoes, mayo, onions, salsa and cheese. Anyone who's spent time in Sonora or become a fan of this style of loaded dogs in Tucson or beyond will be thrilled to find such an excellent rendition in Phoenix.

