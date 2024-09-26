Though the exterior of this Phoenix staple has been given a fresh paint job, don't get it twisted: This is frill-free Mexican food at its best. In the Valley since 1981, El Norteño elbows out stiff competition to claim the best breakfast burrito in town. El Norteño's burros are so big and hearty, they don't need the -ito suffix. If you're a milquetoast gringo, there's no shortage of breakfast-staple options to fit your tastes — bacon and egg, ham and egg or egg and cheese. If you prefer more heat, try a chorizo or machaca burro. Grab some red sauce and add potatoes for just $1.25 more, then gorge on that tortilla-wrapped feast at home, in your car or sitting in El Norteño's small enclosed patio. For $10 or less (cash only, though there's an ATM on site), there's no better way to fill your belly in the morning.