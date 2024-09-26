Best Carne Asada

The three Ta'Carbon restaurants, founded by two natives of Sonora, Mexico, specialize in authentic carne asada cooked with mesquite charcoal and salt, just like in their hometowns. Unlike the typical flank, flap or skirt steak used for carne asada, Ta'Carbon uses Certified Angus Beef, specifically the Prime brand, known for its high quality. The restaurants feature Santa Maria barbecue pits with a unique wheel mechanism that allows the grill to be lowered close to the mesquite charcoal, infusing the meat with a rich, smoky flavor. Tacos and burritos are affordable, and both are packed with tender, flavorful carne asada. Ta'Carbon also offers a complimentary, unlimited salsa bar with three varieties of red salsa, a green salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, chiles toreados and an assortment of fresh toppings, including carrots, limes, cucumbers, red onions and radishes.