Best Carne Asada Fries

A new taco shop on Indian School Road is slinging excellent carne asada fries. Taco Viva opened in June and specializes in tortillas topped with meats in many different varieties served con todo, which means the tacos, vampiros, mulas, quesadillas and more come with guacamole, salsa, cilantro and onions. The loaded tortillas are delicious in their many forms, but don't miss out on the carne asada fries. This hearty dish trades corn or flour for hot, cripsy potatoes loaded with tender cubes of carne asada with just the right amount of char. Queso, onion, cilantro, guacamole, crema and seriously spicy salsa join the mix for a flavor-packed messy mouthful that'll leave you coming back for more.