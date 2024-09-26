Best Carnitas

Los Compadres Carniceria in Avondale is a go-to destination for carnitas, offering both cooked and raw options. Located in an orange-colored building, the shop is known for its friendly service, with a butcher greeting customers at the deli display cases near the entrance. The carnitas at Los Compadres are made from pork meat simmered or braised in lard and come in two variations. The first is maciza, a leaner option made from the shoulder, loin and leg cuts, which is the more popular choice commonly served in Mexican restaurants. The second option is mixed carnitas, a richer and more gelatinous version that includes pork skin, buche (pork stomach) and maciza meat, offering a unique flavor and texture. For those who prefer to grill or cook at home, the west-side spot also sells raw pork meat by the pound in its carniceria section.