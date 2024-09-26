Best Chihuahuan Food

The burritos at Testal probably are unlike any you've tried before. First, you need to order at least two for a good-sized meal. And second, they're not folded up into neat little parcels. These saucy bites are open on both ends, meaning the toppings and juices will run down your arms a little. But take one bite, and you won't care at all. Super soft flour tortillas envelop rich, savory fillings, such as the bright red pork Colorado, cheesy rajas or shredded beef with green salsa. The best part about the burritos' smaller size is that you can try multiple flavors per visit. The hearty fillings also can be served as tacos, inside gorditas or as bowls. Wash it all down with a Jamaica agua fresca or a bottle of pinole, a roasted sweet corn drink. Enjoy your meal inside, underneath a giant painted map of Chihuahua, or find a seat on the small patio, which often hosts live music.