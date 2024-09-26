Best Churros

The phrase "less is more" doesn't apply at Dulce Churro Cafe. At the local dessert chain, a fresh, warm churro, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, is only the beginning. The churros come in several different shapes, including cylinders, loops and bites, but choosing a base is only your first decision of your visit. From there, you can choose glazes (strawberry, chocolate or icing), toppings (including Oreos, almonds or marshmallow) and dips (such as mango, caramel or chocolate). You can get your churro with a side of soft-serve ice cream, or enjoy the ice cream in a churro bowl or a churro sandwich. All the choices make for some decadent sweet treats, but it only works if the foundation, the churro itself, is high-quality. And fortunately, at Dulce Churro Cafe, it always is.