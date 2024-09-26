Venture to Litchfield Park for a colorful and fun restaurant serving the best pozole in town. Alebrijes Cafe & Grill is the perfect place to enjoy a laid-back brunch. The place is popular, so waiting for a table and then for your food to arrive can take some time. Thankfully, the cocktails and coffees are delicious and will hold you over just fine. The menu is packed with options — many of which are drenched in rich red or black mole — but the pozole stands out. A large clay bowl is filled to the brim with savory broth packed with hominy kernels and tender pork. Fresh radishes, onions and a squeeze of lime brighten up each bite, and you'll be sure to drink every last drop.