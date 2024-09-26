 Best Pozole 2024 | Alebrijes Cafe & Grill | La Vida | Phoenix
Best Pozole

Alebrijes Cafe & Grill

Tirion Boan

Venture to Litchfield Park for a colorful and fun restaurant serving the best pozole in town. Alebrijes Cafe & Grill is the perfect place to enjoy a laid-back brunch. The place is popular, so waiting for a table and then for your food to arrive can take some time. Thankfully, the cocktails and coffees are delicious and will hold you over just fine. The menu is packed with options — many of which are drenched in rich red or black mole — but the pozole stands out. A large clay bowl is filled to the brim with savory broth packed with hominy kernels and tender pork. Fresh radishes, onions and a squeeze of lime brighten up each bite, and you'll be sure to drink every last drop.

Best Mexican Sushi

El Tataki Sushi Fusion

Mexican sushi, that Japanese favorite filtered through the kitchens and sensibilities of our neighbors to the south, is a culinary train we think far more people should be riding on. When we want to bring our sushi-loving friends into the Mexican sushi fold, we take them to El Tataki Sushi Fusion. The local chain offers a huge selection of traditional and Mexican rolls along with sashimi, appetizers and Asian fare such as fried rice and teriyaki chicken. We tend to stick to the Mexican roll side of the menu when we visit; we love the El Japan Roll, a concoction of bacon, avocado, shrimp, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with crab, eel sauce, green onions and sesame seed. And the quintessential Mexican sushi roll, the deep-fried Cielo Mar y Tierra Roll — shrimp tempura, chicken, beef, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, orange and eel sauce — is the best version we've ever had. Add in El Tataki's swanky interior, and you've got a unique, upscale dining experience.

Best Mariscos

Mariscos Playa Hermosa

Lauren Cusimano

If you think you can't get great seafood in the Southwest, then you clearly don't know about Mariscos Playa Hermosa. Since 2002, Jose and Maria Maldonado have used the restaurant to bring the beaches of Mexico directly to central Phoenix. The restaurant has certainly nailed the vibes — there's a mariachi band weekly as well as general easygoing beach decor and whatnot — but most certainly the appeal is in the absolutely stacked seafood menu. Mexican seafood is all about taking great fish, oysters, crabs and the like, and preparing them with spices and fresh veggies to bring out the nuance and soul of these continually underrated cuts. And if that isn't enough, the restaurant has enough cocktails to get a shark woozy. But MPH isn't just a place to "play tourist" — it's very much inserted a vital bit of culture into our own hometown. The end result is a lush melding that's made MPH a proper institution and evidence of the truly engaging and adventurous local food scene.

Best Mexican Bakery

La Purisima Bakery

Jamie Peachey

There's no bad time of day to enjoy something from one of La Purisima's two Valley locations. A pillowy, sweet chocolate concha with your morning coffee? Sounds like a great idea. A lemon-flavored cookie topped with sprinkles to finish off lunch? Perfect. A slice of strawberry cake as a midnight snack? Yes, please. La Purisima makes Mexican baked goods fresh each day, and its offerings include everything from empanadas and croissants to muffins and danishes. The bakery often makes colored conchas for special occasions, such as red, white and green ones for Mexican Independence Day or orange and purple when the Suns are in the playoffs. Prices are low, and service is friendly and efficient, so there's no downside to stopping at La Purisima for a little treat whenever the mood strikes.

Best Churros

Dulce Churro Cafe

Meagan Mastriani

The phrase "less is more" doesn't apply at Dulce Churro Cafe. At the local dessert chain, a fresh, warm churro, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, is only the beginning. The churros come in several different shapes, including cylinders, loops and bites, but choosing a base is only your first decision of your visit. From there, you can choose glazes (strawberry, chocolate or icing), toppings (including Oreos, almonds or marshmallow) and dips (such as mango, caramel or chocolate). You can get your churro with a side of soft-serve ice cream, or enjoy the ice cream in a churro bowl or a churro sandwich. All the choices make for some decadent sweet treats, but it only works if the foundation, the churro itself, is high-quality. And fortunately, at Dulce Churro Cafe, it always is.

Best Aguas Frescas

Tortas Manantial

During Phoenix's brutal summer months, a cold drink in hand is practically a lifesaving accessory. Local chain Tortas Manantial makes some of the tastiest around. Its aguas frescas, beverages that are a mixture of fruit, water and sugar, are always light, sweet and refreshing. The options include classics like strawberry, watermelon, cucumber and pineapple, and we've never had a bad cup. If you're looking for something a little heavier, Tortas Manantial also serves straight juice. And if you're stopping for a drink around lunch or dinnertime, as the name suggests, the restaurant has a solid lineup of great sandwiches (the Hawaiiana torta, made with pulled pork and pineapple slices, is a favorite of ours). Just don't forget to order a big agua fresca to accompany your meal.

Best Tequila Bar

Barcoa Agaveria

Tirion Boan

For tequila and mezcal sippers, Barcoa is Phoenix's premier destination for any season or vibe. Sit outdoors in its festive patio space during the gorgeous winter months, hang around the cantina housed inside or hunker down with a cocktail in the agave basement for a more intimate, speakeasy feel. Since it opened in 2020, Barcoa has won several Best of Phoenix awards, and it's no wonder why — the drinks are made with high-quality, interesting ingredients, and the selection of spirits is unmatched, with a wide variety of mezcals. Expect to go way beyond the typical brands of tequilas and mezcals you see in the U.S.

Best Import from Mexico

Buqui Bichi Brewing

Sara Crocker

When the award-winning Mexican craft brewery opened the doors to its first American taproom in Chandler, it was a full-circle moment for its founders. Buqui Bichi Brewing was launched in Hermosillo, Sonora, in 2016 by Ramon and Luis Osuna, two brothers whose love of craft beer began in the United States. They've since built a following and five taprooms around Mexico. But they've always had their sights on the U.S. and showcasing their craft brews, including the crushable Kolsch-style ale Banquetera or Talenga, a warm, roasty coffee stout. Between 2023 and 2024, the team opened taprooms in downtown Phoenix and Chandler. The spaces are upbeat and energetic, hosting DJs and decorated with neon lights featuring their beer labels. In addition to Sonoran-brewed beers, Buqui Bichi's brewpubs offer a full bar and food, including crisp sopes piled with tender al pastor, avocado mousse, onion and cilantro.

Best Mexican Coffee Shop

Deseo A Coffee Shack

The name of this tiny coffee shop is a little misleading. Sure, it's small. But the adorable exterior and Instagrammable decor amount to much more than a shack. Inside, a colorful mural wraps around the cafe, and woven equipale barrel chairs topped with serapes give the space a homey feel. Head to the counter and order a latte flavored with creamy horchata or rosemary, piloncillo and ginger. For something small and strong, try the Abuelita cortado, or satisfy your craving with a classic café de olla. Deseo also offers pastries and a food menu with breakfast sandwiches, tacos, empanadas, loaded toasts and chilaquiles.

Best Margaritas

CRUjiente Tacos

Debby Wolvos

We've had our fair share of disappointing margaritas, abominations made with low-quality tequila, too much mixer or a way-heavy pour. But that's never the case at CRUjiente Tacos in Arcadia, where the 'ritas are always well-balanced and delicious. The Passion Fruit Serrano Margarita is the perfect mix of sweet and spicy, and the Coconut Margarita is a creamy delight. We recommend visiting on Margarita Mondays, when you can work your way through the lineup for just $8 each. And you'll have an even better time if you pair your drink with some of CRUjiente's inventive tacos, such as crunchy lamb, Korean fried chicken or garlic-roasted mushroom.

