Best Art Along the Light Rail

When Valley Metro's Thelda Williams Transit Center and the light rail's northwest extension debuted earlier this year, it provided riders with both new destinations and a collection of dynamic, vibrant public art to enjoy. Seven pieces were added to stations along Valley Metro's Northwest Light Rail Extension, including such standouts as Oregon-based sculptor Pete Goldlust's playful UFO-themed work "The Travelers" at Dunlap and 25th avenues and local artist Mary Shindell's divine "Ocotillo Rise" murals inspired by desert botanicals at the Metro Parkway Station. The crown jewel is Tempe artist Oliverio Balcells' evocative and vibrant "On a Journey with You," a multipart tile mosaic adorning 66 risers of the stairs leading to the second level of the Thelda Williams Transit Center. The colorful work features Costa's hummingbirds taking flight amid desert flowers, a flowing river and symbols inspired by the Wixárika, an Indigenous culture native to western Mexico. According to Balcells, the birds represent "relationships, admiration, community and love," while the water symbolizes the light rail and the journeys it will lead people on. It creates a stunning, eye-catching sight for visitors to the transit center heading out on their own journeys.