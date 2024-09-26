 Best Art Along the Light Rail 2024 | 'On a Journey with You' | Megalopolitan Life | Phoenix
Best Art Along the Light Rail

'On a Journey with You'

When Valley Metro's Thelda Williams Transit Center and the light rail's northwest extension debuted earlier this year, it provided riders with both new destinations and a collection of dynamic, vibrant public art to enjoy. Seven pieces were added to stations along Valley Metro's Northwest Light Rail Extension, including such standouts as Oregon-based sculptor Pete Goldlust's playful UFO-themed work "The Travelers" at Dunlap and 25th avenues and local artist Mary Shindell's divine "Ocotillo Rise" murals inspired by desert botanicals at the Metro Parkway Station. The crown jewel is Tempe artist Oliverio Balcells' evocative and vibrant "On a Journey with You," a multipart tile mosaic adorning 66 risers of the stairs leading to the second level of the Thelda Williams Transit Center. The colorful work features Costa's hummingbirds taking flight amid desert flowers, a flowing river and symbols inspired by the Wixárika, an Indigenous culture native to western Mexico. According to Balcells, the birds represent "relationships, admiration, community and love," while the water symbolizes the light rail and the journeys it will lead people on. It creates a stunning, eye-catching sight for visitors to the transit center heading out on their own journeys.

Best Stuffed Animals

Trolls on Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue is one of Phoenix's most colorful and artistic thoroughfares, with plenty of stores, restaurants and bars to stop into. Just east of Bacanora, which has garnered accolades from national food critics, walk past trees covered in yard afghans and look up at what hangs from them: flowers, plush toys and ... trolls. The gang of trolls on Grand are the cutest and most formidable public gang of stuffed animals that we've seen. Placed together among a diverse array of other toys, the trolls seem to have their own special society. It's a joy to see them all in solidarity, against the odds, weathering Phoenix's summers and basking in the glory of its winters.

Best First Friday Stop

Eye Lounge

Want to talk to local artists and learn about their work? Go to Eye Lounge on a First or Third Friday. The artist-run gallery is one of our must-stop spaces during the Roosevelt Row artwalks. The exhibits are always worth seeing; 2024 offerings included "Sex and Sovereignty," a photography exhibition by Amanda Mollindo about the ongoing issue of reproductive freedom, and "Your Money & Your Life" by Amy Bird, a collection of currency collages that challenged viewers to think about money in different ways. But here's what we love about Eye Lounge on a First Friday: More likely than not, you'll find the artist whose work is on the walls greeting you at the entrance. The tiny space inspires conversation, allowing those of us who may usually be too shy to talk to an artist to feel comfortable interacting. We invariably leave Eye Lounge a little more knowledgeable about the work and a little more connected to the Valley's art scene.

Best Art Exhibit

'Modified Arts: A 25th Anniversary Group Invitational'

It's a laudable accomplishment for any business to celebrate a 25th anniversary. We're especially happy to see it when the business is an art gallery, and downright thrilled when said gallery is on Roosevelt Row, a part of town that has seen a lot of change — not all of it good — over the past decade. Kimber Lanning's Modified Arts has been a staple of downtown Phoenix for a quarter-century, and its anniversary show included works by 25 artists "who have left an indelible mark on the gallery's rich history," according to the gallery statement. Ann Morton, Jeff Falk, Christopher Jagmin, Monica Martinez — some of the Valley's most influential and well-known artists contributed to the show, which made the exhibit both a meaningful look at our local art scene and a well-deserved celebration of Modified.

Best Political Exhibit

'Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising From Minneapolis to Phoenix'

We made a critical error when we visited "Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising From Minneapolis to Phoenix" at ASU Art Museum early this year: We didn't bring tissues. The powerful and heartbreaking exhibit included hundreds of signs collected from the streets of Minneapolis after protests related to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police officers. Signs that read "My Black Family Matters," "Justice for George" and "You Don't Need Tear Gas – We're Already Crying" reflect the sorrow, anger and frustration felt in the wake of Floyd's murder. ASU professor Dr. Rashad Shabazz was integral in bringing the exhibit to the Valley and did so, in part, because of the ongoing problem of police violence in Arizona. For months, the public came to see the signs, bearing witness to one city's anguish and leaving inspired to effect change in their own.

Best Cultural Exhibit

'Barbie: A Cultural Icon'

How lucky were we? "Barbie" was a summer blockbuster film last year, but even before that happened, Phoenix Art Museum had already contracted to bring the "Barbie: A Cultural Icon" exhibit to town. So while everyone was thinking pink, we had a Barbie wonderland at our fingertips. The exhibition traces the way that Barbie and American culture have influenced each other for 65 years, and included dozens of well-preserved dolls from Barbie's long history. In addition, fun photo ops like Barbie and Ken boxes and a real pink Corvette visitors could sit in created long lines on busy days. The exhibit was a heck of a lot of fun, but the real win was the way it brought generations together. Seeing grandmothers, moms and daughters peruse the show and exclaim over the dolls was a heartwarming sight.

Best Billboard

'Dictator Diaper Don Destroying Democracy'

Grand Avenue Arts & Preservation Director Beatrice Moore owns a billboard near Grand and 11th avenues. But she doesn't use it for advertising. Back in March 2017, the billboard made national news when Moore commissioned Los Angeles artist Karen Fiorito to cover it with a controversial piece of art depicting then-President Donald Trump surrounded by mushroom clouds and dollar signs that resembled swastikas. Since then, the billboard has been used to decry Trump's nominees to the Supreme Court and to celebrate Black History Month, among other topics. But in March, a new work by Fiorito went up on the billboard. Titled "Dictator Diaper Don Destroying Democracy," the piece depicts Trump as three infants on a picnic blanket surrounded by things like a cake decorated with a Confederate flag, "I Love Fascism" spelled out with baby blocks and a bucket of fried chicken bearing the image of Adolf Hitler. Fiorito and Moore intended the work to remind people of the damage Trump has wrought in the U.S. and to encourage people to vote. Moore has stated that the image will stay up through the November presidential election.

Best Lowrider Painter

Efrain 'Bugs' Gonzales

This recognition is no surprise to those familiar with Gonzales' exceptional work, particularly his recent project painting the Phoenix Suns' 1957 Chevy Bel Air in the basketball team's iconic purple and orange color scheme. Before the project began, the Phoenix Suns' staff closely observed Gonzales' custom jobs for two years before deciding to entrust him with building their "lolo," or lowrider. The final product was captured on video being driven by Devin Booker; the video was shared on mainstream news and went viral. Since 1987, the Mesa-born and -raised car customizer has left his "Bugs Did It" signature on the top lowriders in the Valley and beyond. Gonzales is renowned for his proficiency in implementing advanced paint techniques such as pearl tape shades, flake pinstriping, water drops and silver leafing with candy clearcoats. His super-steady hands have earned him numerous accolades, including the opportunity to pinstripe a lowrider owned by Joe Ray, the former editor of Lowrider magazine. This year, we recognize Gonzales' dedication to his craft and ability to create stunning custom paint jobs that have solidified his reputation as the premier lowrider painter in metro Phoenix.

Best Cosplayer

Rain

Rain isn't just a cosplayer; she's a creative force at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Saboten Con and the International District Night Market. While cosplay, short for "costume play," typically involves dressing up as characters from video games, anime and movies, Rain elevates this art form to new heights. Her recent portrayals of Kai'Sa from "League of Legends" and Eijiro Kirishima (Red Riot) from "My Hero Academia" are nothing short of stunning, but she doesn't stop there. Rain collaborates with other talented cosplayers to create ultrarealistic group ensembles, such as the iconic Sailor Scouts from "Sailor Moon." Adding another layer of authenticity, Rain pairs her costumes with Itasha vehicles — cars decked out with extensive decals and accessories representing characters and anime series. Rain's dedication to detail and her passion for bringing characters to life make her a star in the cosplay community.

Best Breakdancer

Decoy Muñoz

Reppin' metro Phoenix, Decoy Muñoz is celebrated worldwide as a top popping and pop-locking dancer. Always seen sporting a fedora hat and dark sunglasses, Decoy's dance journey began with family backyard boogies, where he honed his craft under the guidance of his cousins. His distinctive style, shaped by his time in both Los Angeles and Arizona, is a testament to his versatile background. Decoy's signature technique features the art of locking, characterized by rapid movements followed by sudden, sharp pauses. This involves fluid wrist and hand circles, punctuated by brief freezes in striking poses, creating a eye-catching robotic effect. Complementing this, his popping style includes sharp muscle contractions, and his footwork gives the illusion of floating. Each performance is a dynamic showcase of precise muscle control, set to electrifying electro, funk and rap music. Decoy's exceptional talent has earned him appearances on the BET Awards, "America's Got Talent" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

