Best Art Along the Light Rail

Want to talk to local artists and learn about their work? Go to Eye Lounge on a First or Third Friday. The artist-run gallery is one of our must-stop spaces during the Roosevelt Row artwalks. The exhibits are always worth seeing; 2024 offerings included "Sex and Sovereignty," a photography exhibition by Amanda Mollindo about the ongoing issue of reproductive freedom, and "Your Money & Your Life" by Amy Bird, a collection of currency collages that challenged viewers to think about money in different ways. But here's what we love about Eye Lounge on a First Friday: More likely than not, you'll find the artist whose work is on the walls greeting you at the entrance. The tiny space inspires conversation, allowing those of us who may usually be too shy to talk to an artist to feel comfortable interacting. We invariably leave Eye Lounge a little more knowledgeable about the work and a little more connected to the Valley's art scene.