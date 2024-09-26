Best Art Exhibit

It's a laudable accomplishment for any business to celebrate a 25th anniversary. We're especially happy to see it when the business is an art gallery, and downright thrilled when said gallery is on Roosevelt Row, a part of town that has seen a lot of change — not all of it good — over the past decade. Kimber Lanning's Modified Arts has been a staple of downtown Phoenix for a quarter-century, and its anniversary show included works by 25 artists "who have left an indelible mark on the gallery's rich history," according to the gallery statement. Ann Morton, Jeff Falk, Christopher Jagmin, Monica Martinez — some of the Valley's most influential and well-known artists contributed to the show, which made the exhibit both a meaningful look at our local art scene and a well-deserved celebration of Modified.