Best Art Festival

Do we love Canal Convergence because it takes place the second week of November? No, but the gorgeous weather doesn't hurt. The blessedly crisp air is the perfect setting for Scottsdale Public Art's annual festival dedicated to art and sustainability, which is part of the reason it draws so many people down to the Scottsdale Waterfront. But the main appeal is of course the art and the extensive schedule of activities. Scottsdale Public Art brings innovative, interactive works from around the world to the Valley to the delight of patrons of all ages. In recent years, pieces have included a giant octopus to climb on, floating lotuses that shoot fire in time to music and a light-up bridge. All the art is free to see, as are Canal Convergence's many musical performances and a good number of the tours and art activities. It all adds up to an event we eagerly anticipate each fall.