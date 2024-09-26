Best Breakdancer

Reppin' metro Phoenix, Decoy Muñoz is celebrated worldwide as a top popping and pop-locking dancer. Always seen sporting a fedora hat and dark sunglasses, Decoy's dance journey began with family backyard boogies, where he honed his craft under the guidance of his cousins. His distinctive style, shaped by his time in both Los Angeles and Arizona, is a testament to his versatile background. Decoy's signature technique features the art of locking, characterized by rapid movements followed by sudden, sharp pauses. This involves fluid wrist and hand circles, punctuated by brief freezes in striking poses, creating a eye-catching robotic effect. Complementing this, his popping style includes sharp muscle contractions, and his footwork gives the illusion of floating. Each performance is a dynamic showcase of precise muscle control, set to electrifying electro, funk and rap music. Decoy's exceptional talent has earned him appearances on the BET Awards, "America's Got Talent" and "So You Think You Can Dance."