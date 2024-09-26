Many local holiday displays include Jack Skellington and characters from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," including the one adorning the home of Bob Spacy Jr. The Glendale resident takes things to a level of holiday grandeur that only the Pumpkin King himself could appreciate. The result is the Scary Christmas House, a massive holiday display and tribute to the animated film encompassing the exterior and front yard of his three-bedroom home. Epic in size and imagination, it contains multitudes of handmade props, characters and scenes from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," many created by Spacy himself. There's Spiral Hill and Ooogie Boogie's Lair. Monstrous wreaths and Jack's Christmas formulae. Skeletal reindeer and a kidnapped Sandy Claws hanging from the rooftop. And elsewhere, Zero flies through the air and characters like Lock, Stock and Barrel lurk amid 125,000 lights. The display has been visited by tens of thousands locally since its debut in 2016 and was viewed by a nationwide audience when it was showcased on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" last year. Spacy might not have taken home the show's bulb-shaped trophy, but he more than earns the honor of being the best Christmas house in town.