Best Christmas Tradition

The holidays are a time for cherished traditions. With almost no chance of a White Christmas here in the desert, we embrace uniquely Arizona experiences like feasting on tamales, decorating cactuses or marveling at awe-inspiring light displays. One of the most spectacular examples of the latter is the annual APS Electric Light Parade, our favorite local Christmastime tradition. A staple of the holiday season for more than 35 years, the parade transforms a portion of midtown Phoenix into a glowing wonderland as floats, vehicles and performers adorned with illuminated bulbs roll along a 2.3-mile jaunt down Central Avenue, Camelback Road and Seventh Street while lighting up the night with festive energy. Stake out a spot along the route and experience the parade's twinkling magic. It's a moment to bond with fellow Valley residents while sharing a sense of joy, wonder and holiday cheer. After all, those are some of the reasons for the season.