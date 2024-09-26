Best Cosplayer

Rain isn't just a cosplayer; she's a creative force at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Saboten Con and the International District Night Market. While cosplay, short for "costume play," typically involves dressing up as characters from video games, anime and movies, Rain elevates this art form to new heights. Her recent portrayals of Kai'Sa from "League of Legends" and Eijiro Kirishima (Red Riot) from "My Hero Academia" are nothing short of stunning, but she doesn't stop there. Rain collaborates with other talented cosplayers to create ultrarealistic group ensembles, such as the iconic Sailor Scouts from "Sailor Moon." Adding another layer of authenticity, Rain pairs her costumes with Itasha vehicles — cars decked out with extensive decals and accessories representing characters and anime series. Rain's dedication to detail and her passion for bringing characters to life make her a star in the cosplay community.