Best Cultural Exhibit

How lucky were we? "Barbie" was a summer blockbuster film last year, but even before that happened, Phoenix Art Museum had already contracted to bring the "Barbie: A Cultural Icon" exhibit to town. So while everyone was thinking pink, we had a Barbie wonderland at our fingertips. The exhibition traces the way that Barbie and American culture have influenced each other for 65 years, and included dozens of well-preserved dolls from Barbie's long history. In addition, fun photo ops like Barbie and Ken boxes and a real pink Corvette visitors could sit in created long lines on busy days. The exhibit was a heck of a lot of fun, but the real win was the way it brought generations together. Seeing grandmothers, moms and daughters peruse the show and exclaim over the dolls was a heartwarming sight.