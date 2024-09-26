 Best Cultural Exhibit 2024 | 'Barbie: A Cultural Icon' | Megalopolitan Life | Phoenix
How lucky were we? "Barbie" was a summer blockbuster film last year, but even before that happened, Phoenix Art Museum had already contracted to bring the "Barbie: A Cultural Icon" exhibit to town. So while everyone was thinking pink, we had a Barbie wonderland at our fingertips. The exhibition traces the way that Barbie and American culture have influenced each other for 65 years, and included dozens of well-preserved dolls from Barbie's long history. In addition, fun photo ops like Barbie and Ken boxes and a real pink Corvette visitors could sit in created long lines on busy days. The exhibit was a heck of a lot of fun, but the real win was the way it brought generations together. Seeing grandmothers, moms and daughters peruse the show and exclaim over the dolls was a heartwarming sight.

Grand Avenue Arts & Preservation Director Beatrice Moore owns a billboard near Grand and 11th avenues. But she doesn't use it for advertising. Back in March 2017, the billboard made national news when Moore commissioned Los Angeles artist Karen Fiorito to cover it with a controversial piece of art depicting then-President Donald Trump surrounded by mushroom clouds and dollar signs that resembled swastikas. Since then, the billboard has been used to decry Trump's nominees to the Supreme Court and to celebrate Black History Month, among other topics. But in March, a new work by Fiorito went up on the billboard. Titled "Dictator Diaper Don Destroying Democracy," the piece depicts Trump as three infants on a picnic blanket surrounded by things like a cake decorated with a Confederate flag, "I Love Fascism" spelled out with baby blocks and a bucket of fried chicken bearing the image of Adolf Hitler. Fiorito and Moore intended the work to remind people of the damage Trump has wrought in the U.S. and to encourage people to vote. Moore has stated that the image will stay up through the November presidential election.

This recognition is no surprise to those familiar with Gonzales' exceptional work, particularly his recent project painting the Phoenix Suns' 1957 Chevy Bel Air in the basketball team's iconic purple and orange color scheme. Before the project began, the Phoenix Suns' staff closely observed Gonzales' custom jobs for two years before deciding to entrust him with building their "lolo," or lowrider. The final product was captured on video being driven by Devin Booker; the video was shared on mainstream news and went viral. Since 1987, the Mesa-born and -raised car customizer has left his "Bugs Did It" signature on the top lowriders in the Valley and beyond. Gonzales is renowned for his proficiency in implementing advanced paint techniques such as pearl tape shades, flake pinstriping, water drops and silver leafing with candy clearcoats. His super-steady hands have earned him numerous accolades, including the opportunity to pinstripe a lowrider owned by Joe Ray, the former editor of Lowrider magazine. This year, we recognize Gonzales' dedication to his craft and ability to create stunning custom paint jobs that have solidified his reputation as the premier lowrider painter in metro Phoenix.

Rain isn't just a cosplayer; she's a creative force at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Saboten Con and the International District Night Market. While cosplay, short for "costume play," typically involves dressing up as characters from video games, anime and movies, Rain elevates this art form to new heights. Her recent portrayals of Kai'Sa from "League of Legends" and Eijiro Kirishima (Red Riot) from "My Hero Academia" are nothing short of stunning, but she doesn't stop there. Rain collaborates with other talented cosplayers to create ultrarealistic group ensembles, such as the iconic Sailor Scouts from "Sailor Moon." Adding another layer of authenticity, Rain pairs her costumes with Itasha vehicles — cars decked out with extensive decals and accessories representing characters and anime series. Rain's dedication to detail and her passion for bringing characters to life make her a star in the cosplay community.

Reppin' metro Phoenix, Decoy Muñoz is celebrated worldwide as a top popping and pop-locking dancer. Always seen sporting a fedora hat and dark sunglasses, Decoy's dance journey began with family backyard boogies, where he honed his craft under the guidance of his cousins. His distinctive style, shaped by his time in both Los Angeles and Arizona, is a testament to his versatile background. Decoy's signature technique features the art of locking, characterized by rapid movements followed by sudden, sharp pauses. This involves fluid wrist and hand circles, punctuated by brief freezes in striking poses, creating a eye-catching robotic effect. Complementing this, his popping style includes sharp muscle contractions, and his footwork gives the illusion of floating. Each performance is a dynamic showcase of precise muscle control, set to electrifying electro, funk and rap music. Decoy's exceptional talent has earned him appearances on the BET Awards, "America's Got Talent" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

A talented inker and penciler based in Scottsdale, Morales is known for his lifelike art. He has an extensive background as a professional fine artist and a comic book artist. Morales studied graphic design and comic book illustration at Al Collins Graphic Design, and his notable pieces include contributions to Fleer Ultra Spider-Man, Marvel Premier 2017, Fleer Ultra X-Men, Spider-Man: Homecoming, U-Haul International and Game On Expo. Morales's skill and dedication to his craft have earned him recognition and a loyal following. Earlier this year, Morales was at Phoenix Fan Fusion, where he inked headshots or torso-up shots of attendees' favorite comic book characters. His breathtaking art continues to captivate audiences and solidify his reputation as a leading comic book artist in metro Phoenix.

There are lots of reasons why the Phoenix Film Festival is so vital to the local arts and culture scene. It could just be that the fest, which began in 2001, has grown to 11 full days with nearly 300 films screened for 20,000-plus attendees. Or, that it's been honored by MovieMaker magazine on several well-received lists of important national fests. Or even that the festival has always championed smaller filmmakers and especially people of color, enacting real diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way. But perhaps the best reason is that the festival has always worked to really honor the value and significance of truly great films. The event celebrates the power and connection that comes when you sit in a dark room for 120 minutes and let another soul speak to you about life, love, politics and whatever else matters in the world. The festival brings people together who share the most important thing: an appreciation for how art defines and uplifts communities while commemorating singular ideas and achievements. The fact that it's important in those other metrics only adds to the fest's legacy of engagement and culture-sharing.

All due respect to Steven Spielberg and his three Oscars, but he only spent a slice of his childhood in Phoenix. Emma Stone is Valley-born and Valley-raised. She spent her formative years treading the boards of the Valley Youth Theatre before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. And what a career it is. After breaking out in coming-of-age flicks such as "Superbad" and "Easy A," Stone has established herself as one of the industry's top actors. She owns two Oscars for Best Actress, for "La La Land" and "Poor Things." She consistently pursues challenging roles, commanding the camera's attention with her big, expressive eyes. And she's only 35. Plenty of time, Emma, to produce and star in a Best Picture winner about Phoenix.

Once upon a time in the decadent '70s, nearly every city had at least one revival movie theater where you could catch classics like "The Maltese Falcon" or "Breathless" on the big screen. VCRs, cable, DVDs and now streaming services have made revival houses about as rare as landline telephones, but Michael Pollack's Pollack Tempe Cinemas is a bit of a throwback, with six theaters where moviegoers can watch classics such as "Fantasia," "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Star Wars." Pollack also shows new releases several weeks after they debut; if you can wait a bit, you can catch 2024 blockbusters for a low price (usually $3.50). Concessions are dead cheap as well. Video games and movie memorabilia fill the theater's recently renovated lobby, so for a cheap date night or family outing, it's a perfect package. And even if you're an antisocial cuss and like to watch movies solo, it won't dent your wallet. So, what are you waiting for?

As devoted moviegoers, we're so glad that so many local multiplexes have made moves toward a more luxurious cinematic experience. Now, amenities like reclining chairs, full bars and upscale food options are fairly easy to find, but when the selection and showtimes are right, we still prefer to watch the latest blockbuster at Landmark Theatres. The Scottsdale Quarter location puts us right in the middle of plenty of shopping and dining options before and after the show. Inside, Landmark's eight screens have great sound and picture, and we can catch all the action from supremely comfortable seats. In addition to mainstream movies and indie flicks, Landmark offers classic films at low prices, special film series and other one-off events.

